All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 283 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
283 East 17th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

283 East 17th Street

283 East 17th Street · (917) 412-7038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

283 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
NO FEE!
Welcome to Ditmas Park, a small town landmarked haven filled with century old Victorian mansions on tree lined streets in the middle of Brooklyn. 1/2 hour train ride to midtown Manhattan. Behind the white picket fence is this gorgeous updated 2 bedroom on the first floor of a beautiful victorian boasts many original details such as stained glass windows, wrap around porch, decorative fireplace, tin ceilings and wood plank floors. Updated oversized eat in kitchen and bath. Large entry foyer and many closets. PLUS DRIVEWAY PARKING SPOT and ALL UTILITIES except WIFI included. 1/2 block to Courtelyou Road a notable food destination with many restaurants and the CO-OP. Close to Prospect Park. Q train one block away. OWNER WILL SHOW
NO PETS OR SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 East 17th Street have any available units?
283 East 17th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 283 East 17th Street have?
Some of 283 East 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 East 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 283 East 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 283 East 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 283 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 283 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 283 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 283 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 283 East 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity