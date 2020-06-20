283 East 17th Street

Amenities

Welcome to Ditmas Park, a small town landmarked haven filled with century old Victorian mansions on tree lined streets in the middle of Brooklyn. 1/2 hour train ride to midtown Manhattan. Behind the white picket fence is this gorgeous updated 2 bedroom on the first floor of a beautiful victorian boasts many original details such as stained glass windows, wrap around porch, decorative fireplace, tin ceilings and wood plank floors. Updated oversized eat in kitchen and bath. Large entry foyer and many closets. PLUS DRIVEWAY PARKING SPOT and ALL UTILITIES except WIFI included. 1/2 block to Courtelyou Road a notable food destination with many restaurants and the CO-OP. Close to Prospect Park. Q train one block away. OWNER WILL SHOW

NO PETS OR SMOKERS