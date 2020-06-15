268 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this bright & spacious gut-renovated Duplex floor-through apartment located in the heart of Park Slope, available July 1st or 15th (or potentially as early as June 15th).

Upon entering the home, you'll land in the great room (open stainless steel kitchen/living/dining room) which boasts a brick fireplace. Beyond that is the full bathroom and the sunny second bedroom: replete with another fireplace, double closets and even a office/den that fills the building's extension. The bedroom also has a walkout to the home's spacious private yard.

Down the stairs is your private extra-large master suite, with ensuite half-bath and large closet.

The building is quiet, with only four units. Mere seconds to the F/G/R trains at 4 Av/9 St (only three stops before Manhattan) but you won't hear it.

While living in this apartment, you'll enjoy being close to all the best Park Slope (voted NYC's best neighborhood) has to offer: Prospect Park, the Greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, the Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, the Prospect Park YMCA, the Gowanus Whole Foods, as well as hot spots such as Four & Twenty Blackbirds, Commonwealth, Sidecar, Surfish Bistro, The Bell House, Stone Park Cafe, Benchmark, and many many others (with new delights popping up regularly!).

Laundry is available in-unit and heat/hot water are included in the rent. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Photos may be virtually staged/cleaned.

This duplex features approximately 1300 square feet of interior space and approximately 700 square feet of private exterior space, so don't hesitateemail to arrange a viewing!