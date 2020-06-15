All apartments in Brooklyn
268 9th Street

268 9th Street · (347) 913-5846
Location

268 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this bright & spacious gut-renovated Duplex floor-through apartment located in the heart of Park Slope, available July 1st or 15th (or potentially as early as June 15th).
Upon entering the home, you'll land in the great room (open stainless steel kitchen/living/dining room) which boasts a brick fireplace. Beyond that is the full bathroom and the sunny second bedroom: replete with another fireplace, double closets and even a office/den that fills the building's extension. The bedroom also has a walkout to the home's spacious private yard.
Down the stairs is your private extra-large master suite, with ensuite half-bath and large closet.
The building is quiet, with only four units. Mere seconds to the F/G/R trains at 4 Av/9 St (only three stops before Manhattan) but you won't hear it.
While living in this apartment, you'll enjoy being close to all the best Park Slope (voted NYC's best neighborhood) has to offer: Prospect Park, the Greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, the Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, the Prospect Park YMCA, the Gowanus Whole Foods, as well as hot spots such as Four & Twenty Blackbirds, Commonwealth, Sidecar, Surfish Bistro, The Bell House, Stone Park Cafe, Benchmark, and many many others (with new delights popping up regularly!).
Laundry is available in-unit and heat/hot water are included in the rent. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Photos may be virtually staged/cleaned.
This duplex features approximately 1300 square feet of interior space and approximately 700 square feet of private exterior space, so don't hesitateemail to arrange a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 9th Street have any available units?
268 9th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 9th Street have?
Some of 268 9th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 268 9th Street offer parking?
No, 268 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 9th Street have a pool?
No, 268 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 268 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
