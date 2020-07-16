Dishwasher Microwave Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops LED Recessed Lights Outdoor Spaces: 2 Private Balconies Washer & Dryer Hook Up in Unit AC in Each Room Hardwood Floors New Construction Elevator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1973 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1973 Bedford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1973 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 1973 Bedford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Bedford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.