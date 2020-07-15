130 8th Avenue

Amenities

This post war building is located in Park Slope, one of Brooklyn's most coveted neighborhoods. Built in 1950, the 8-story elevator building offers a doorman, well-kept laundry room and live-in super. This bright, high floor studio apartment is well-proportioned, has abundant closet space, large windows, and recently renovated separate kitchen and bath. The apartment is close to transportation and is located one block from Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, and all the best that Park Slope has to offer. Virtual Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3qaac0mzz3l1iv1/130%208th%20Avenue%207J%20Brooklyn%20NY%2011215.mov?dl=0