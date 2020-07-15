All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
130 8th Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

130 8th Avenue

130 8th Avenue · (718) 622-2885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7J · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
This post war building is located in Park Slope, one of Brooklyn's most coveted neighborhoods. Built in 1950, the 8-story elevator building offers a doorman, well-kept laundry room and live-in super. This bright, high floor studio apartment is well-proportioned, has abundant closet space, large windows, and recently renovated separate kitchen and bath. The apartment is close to transportation and is located one block from Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, and all the best that Park Slope has to offer. Virtual Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3qaac0mzz3l1iv1/130%208th%20Avenue%207J%20Brooklyn%20NY%2011215.mov?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 8th Avenue have any available units?
130 8th Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 8th Avenue have?
Some of 130 8th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 130 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 130 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 130 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 130 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
