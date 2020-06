Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

<br> Here's a cute little nest! A lovely 2 bedroom Bushwick apartment for rent - conveniently located a couple minutes away from the M train (@ Central Avenue) and 20 minutes away from Manhattan!<br> <br> This pet-friendly spot features a spacious, sunny living/dining area with hard wood floor and exposed brick. Two nicely-lit bedrooms (one can accommodate a Queen size bed, the smaller one a Full) with closets. A kitchen with lots of counter space...<br><br> Call today today and make this unique, affordable apartment your new home!