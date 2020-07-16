8528 Grand Palms Circle

Amenities
Immaculate 5 bedroom, 1 story home in Silverstone Ranch! - Magnificent FURNISHED, 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 1 story, guard gated home in Silverstone Ranch! Huge kitchen with upgraded appliances, double built in oven, 5 burner cooktop, & stainless refrigerator. An abundance of raised panel cabinets. Granite countertops circle the kitchen. Family room, formal living room and dining room. All bedrooms have access to a bath. Lmpeccably landscaped 1/3 of an acre lot. Owner paid yard maintenance!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5401170)