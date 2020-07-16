All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

8528 Grand Palms Circle

8528 Grand Palms Circle · (702) 498-1901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8528 Grand Palms Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89131
Tule Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8528 Grand Palms Circle · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate 5 bedroom, 1 story home in Silverstone Ranch! - Magnificent FURNISHED, 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 1 story, guard gated home in Silverstone Ranch! Huge kitchen with upgraded appliances, double built in oven, 5 burner cooktop, & stainless refrigerator. An abundance of raised panel cabinets. Granite countertops circle the kitchen. Family room, formal living room and dining room. All bedrooms have access to a bath. Lmpeccably landscaped 1/3 of an acre lot. Owner paid yard maintenance!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 Grand Palms Circle have any available units?
8528 Grand Palms Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 Grand Palms Circle have?
Some of 8528 Grand Palms Circle's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 Grand Palms Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8528 Grand Palms Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 Grand Palms Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8528 Grand Palms Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8528 Grand Palms Circle offer parking?
No, 8528 Grand Palms Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8528 Grand Palms Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 Grand Palms Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 Grand Palms Circle have a pool?
No, 8528 Grand Palms Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8528 Grand Palms Circle have accessible units?
No, 8528 Grand Palms Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 Grand Palms Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8528 Grand Palms Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
