All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Renaissance Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Renaissance Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Renaissance Villas

Open Now until 6pm
5419 W Tropicana Ave · (702) 919-6856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in Special! Sweetheart deal...$300 Off First Months Rent with Move in by 2/14/2019.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-1314 · Avail. Aug 26

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit B-0504 · Avail. Sep 13

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit A-2703 · Avail. Aug 11

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-2216 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A-1902 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A-3110 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgrade your lifestyle at Renaissance Villas Apartment Homes! With 840 apartment homes, 12 unique floor plans, 40 acres of beautiful landscaping, and an array of unbeatable amenities, we are sure you'll enjoy your stay with us. Renaissance Villas is one of the premier residential communities in Las Vegas. Our one and two bedroom floor plans, ranging from 600-1,200 sq. ft., feature full-size washers/dryers in every apartment home, large walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select apartments. Our expansive, beautifully landscaped grounds and first-class amenities include five swimming pools (one heated all-year around), 24-hour fitness center with free weights and sauna, two spas, park with gorgeous scenery, shady jogging trails, sand volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse with WiFi media lounge, and business center. We know your choices are many when looking for an apartment home these days, that's why we offer personalized services through our Resident Serv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance Villas have any available units?
Renaissance Villas has 37 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Renaissance Villas have?
Some of Renaissance Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance Villas is offering the following rent specials: Move in Special! Sweetheart deal...$300 Off First Months Rent with Move in by 2/14/2019.
Is Renaissance Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance Villas is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance Villas offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance Villas offers parking.
Does Renaissance Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance Villas have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance Villas has a pool.
Does Renaissance Villas have accessible units?
No, Renaissance Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Renaissance Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Renaissance Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harlow Apartments
10620 W Alexander Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain
3540 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Winterhaven by Welltower Living
3300 Winterhaven St
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Collage Apartments
6100 CARMEN BLVD
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View
Las Vegas, NV 89102

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity