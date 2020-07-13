Amenities

Upgrade your lifestyle at Renaissance Villas Apartment Homes! With 840 apartment homes, 12 unique floor plans, 40 acres of beautiful landscaping, and an array of unbeatable amenities, we are sure you'll enjoy your stay with us. Renaissance Villas is one of the premier residential communities in Las Vegas. Our one and two bedroom floor plans, ranging from 600-1,200 sq. ft., feature full-size washers/dryers in every apartment home, large walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select apartments. Our expansive, beautifully landscaped grounds and first-class amenities include five swimming pools (one heated all-year around), 24-hour fitness center with free weights and sauna, two spas, park with gorgeous scenery, shady jogging trails, sand volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse with WiFi media lounge, and business center. We know your choices are many when looking for an apartment home these days, that's why we offer personalized services through our Resident Serv