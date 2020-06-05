All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

9310 Lennox Laurel Circle

9310 Lennox Laurel Circle · (919) 345-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9310 Lennox Laurel Circle, Raleigh, NC 27617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great Energy Star Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 1-car garage in highly desirable location at Brier Creek. Close to RTP/RDU & shopping center.Easy access to I-540/40. Open floor plan w/ Hardwood floor throughout the downstairs. Spacious kitchen w/ granite counter tops, island, tile backsplash, maple cabinets & S.S. appliances lead to Dining open to family room. Master suite w/ WIC & Sitting Area, Bath w/ tub & separate shower. Covered patio in the rear of house. Community w/ pool, fitness center & clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle have any available units?
9310 Lennox Laurel Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle have?
Some of 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Lennox Laurel Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle does offer parking.
Does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle has a pool.
Does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle have accessible units?
No, 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9310 Lennox Laurel Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
