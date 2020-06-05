9310 Lennox Laurel Circle

Amenities
Great Energy Star Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 1-car garage in highly desirable location at Brier Creek. Close to RTP/RDU & shopping center.Easy access to I-540/40. Open floor plan w/ Hardwood floor throughout the downstairs. Spacious kitchen w/ granite counter tops, island, tile backsplash, maple cabinets & S.S. appliances lead to Dining open to family room. Master suite w/ WIC & Sitting Area, Bath w/ tub & separate shower. Covered patio in the rear of house. Community w/ pool, fitness center & clubhouse.