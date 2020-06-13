/
57 Apartments for rent in Angier, NC📍
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
27 Fox Den Drive
27 Fox Den Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1752 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
600 Chinaberry Lane
600 Chinaberry Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1140 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
10 Kimberly Court
10 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2.5 bath home located close to Campbell University. Pets upon approval.
15 Kimberly Court
15 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
New Construction home ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just outside Campbell University. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. Pets upon approval. New home in "The Medows" subdivsion. Home is ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.
214 Saddle Lane
214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2046 sqft
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house.
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2518 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.
621 Eppsfield Lane
621 Eppsfield Ln, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New! Be the first to live in this gorgeous home in Fuquay! Large open concept living room, kitchen, breakfast room and separate dining room. First floor study/office with French doors. EVP floors throughout the main.
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home 1/2 Mile from Campbell University (Buies Creek) Please call to schedule a showing. 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178. This three bedroom/two bath home with a two car garage is within 1/2 mile of Campbell University.
210 Summer Ranch Dr
210 Summer Ranch Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Brand new construction in the popular Partin Place Subdivision. 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath, open floor plan and tons up upgrades. 2 car garage and pooled community. Large master bedroom ad good size secondary bedrooms.
1041 Leatherstone Lane
1041 Leatherstone Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1669 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of newer construction on this private lot. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an open concept on the first level that opens up to a private, flat backyard and overlooks a creek below.
434 Anna Street
434 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1422 sqft
3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome near Campbell - This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is convenient to Campbell's Campus. Each bedroom comes complete with its own attached full bathroom. It has an additional half bath downstairs.
106 Raleigh Street - 6
106 Raleigh St, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Studio
$550
268 sqft
Looking for an office away from home? Here is your Office suite available for immediate move in. This beautiful 2nd floor suite faces Raleigh st and has ample natural lighting. Electricity and water included in the base monthly rent.
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,
30 Luart Drive
30 Luart Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
30 Luart Drive Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom home minutes from Lillington - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom manufactured home available June 12th! Features include laminate flooring throughout, master suite with walk-in closet, and washer/dryer
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Angier rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Angier area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Angier from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.