Thornhill Apartments

Amenities
Be proud of where you live! At Thornhill, treat yourself to an amazing array of have-to-have amenities and features. In your new abode, you’ll discover a simply modern, classic or renovated style home with cabinet filled kitchens and abundant appliance packages, spacious counter tops, deep walk-in closets and more. You’ll enjoy a full range of amenities including a spectacular swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center (of course), unbelievably inviting clubhouse, serene business center, complimentary package receiving, garage parking options and on-site maintenance and management teams. Choose your perfect apartment home from our one, two and three-bedroom layouts!
Raleigh is a fabulous city to call home and be entertained in. Living at Thornhill, you’re only a three-minute drive from the Cinemark Raleigh Grande movie theater complex. Catch the latest feature presentations on the big screen with little worry of traffic on the way. Also, grab a drink at Lynnwood Grill & Brew