Thornhill Apartments

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry concierge dog park hot tub playground

Be proud of where you live! At Thornhill, treat yourself to an amazing array of have-to-have amenities and features. In your new abode, you’ll discover a simply modern, classic or renovated style home with cabinet filled kitchens and abundant appliance packages, spacious counter tops, deep walk-in closets and more. You’ll enjoy a full range of amenities including a spectacular swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center (of course), unbelievably inviting clubhouse, serene business center, complimentary package receiving, garage parking options and on-site maintenance and management teams. Choose your perfect apartment home from our one, two and three-bedroom layouts!



Raleigh is a fabulous city to call home and be entertained in. Living at Thornhill, you’re only a three-minute drive from the Cinemark Raleigh Grande movie theater complex. Catch the latest feature presentations on the big screen with little worry of traffic on the way. Also, grab a drink at Lynnwood Grill & Brew