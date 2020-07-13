All apartments in Raleigh
Thornhill Apartments
Thornhill Apartments

7203 Plumleaf Rd · (443) 648-9556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7203 Plumleaf Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 123 · Avail. Jul 17

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1633 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1331 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 1624 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thornhill Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
concierge
dog park
hot tub
playground
Be proud of where you live! At Thornhill, treat yourself to an amazing array of have-to-have amenities and features. In your new abode, you’ll discover a simply modern, classic or renovated style home with cabinet filled kitchens and abundant appliance packages, spacious counter tops, deep walk-in closets and more. You’ll enjoy a full range of amenities including a spectacular swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center (of course), unbelievably inviting clubhouse, serene business center, complimentary package receiving, garage parking options and on-site maintenance and management teams. Choose your perfect apartment home from our one, two and three-bedroom layouts!

Raleigh is a fabulous city to call home and be entertained in. Living at Thornhill, you’re only a three-minute drive from the Cinemark Raleigh Grande movie theater complex. Catch the latest feature presentations on the big screen with little worry of traffic on the way. Also, grab a drink at Lynnwood Grill & Brew

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable/Internet: $75/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, attached garage with some units.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thornhill Apartments have any available units?
Thornhill Apartments has 16 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Thornhill Apartments have?
Some of Thornhill Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thornhill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Thornhill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thornhill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Thornhill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Thornhill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Thornhill Apartments offers parking.
Does Thornhill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Thornhill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Thornhill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Thornhill Apartments has a pool.
Does Thornhill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Thornhill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Thornhill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thornhill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
