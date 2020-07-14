Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking game room internet cafe online portal pool table

Take a Virtual Tour Now!



At Shellbrook Apartments in Raleigh, NC, you will have all the conveniences of living in Midtown. Find your sense of place among Raleigh’s most vibrant scene of upscale restaurants, bars and boutique shopping. Midtown Raleigh is the place where smart city living meets traditional community. Just 6 minutes away from North Hills, a walkable urban center. Just 10 minutes to Crabtree Valley Mall and North Hills Shopping Center and 15 minutes to Triangle Town Center, RDU International Airport, Briar Creek and Downtown. Shellbrook Apartments offers one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in Midtown Raleigh.



Shellbrook Apartments now offers modern luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort style swimming pool with sun tanning ledge, five-star modern retro poolhouse cabana and pool deck with fire pit and full kitchen and soft seating lounge area. All this located across from Shelly Lake and just minutes from downtown Raleigh and th