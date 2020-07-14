All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Shellbrook

910 Shellbrook Ct · (919) 289-8495
logo
Rent Special
Get $250 off your First Month's Rent PLUS 1/2 off Move-In Fees when you move into one of our newly renovated apartments. Restrictions apply.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 off your Application and Administration Fees on Renovated Aprtments ONLY.
Location

910 Shellbrook Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 927-05 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 927-04 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 919-02 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shellbrook.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
game room
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

At Shellbrook Apartments in Raleigh, NC, you will have all the conveniences of living in Midtown. Find your sense of place among Raleigh’s most vibrant scene of upscale restaurants, bars and boutique shopping. Midtown Raleigh is the place where smart city living meets traditional community. Just 6 minutes away from North Hills, a walkable urban center. Just 10 minutes to Crabtree Valley Mall and North Hills Shopping Center and 15 minutes to Triangle Town Center, RDU International Airport, Briar Creek and Downtown. Shellbrook Apartments offers one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in Midtown Raleigh.

Shellbrook Apartments now offers modern luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort style swimming pool with sun tanning ledge, five-star modern retro poolhouse cabana and pool deck with fire pit and full kitchen and soft seating lounge area. All this located across from Shelly Lake and just minutes from downtown Raleigh and th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Varies
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, Akita
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shellbrook have any available units?
Shellbrook has 3 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Shellbrook have?
Some of Shellbrook's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shellbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Shellbrook is offering the following rent specials: Get $250 off your First Month's Rent PLUS 1/2 off Move-In Fees when you move into one of our newly renovated apartments. Restrictions apply.
Is Shellbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Shellbrook is pet friendly.
Does Shellbrook offer parking?
Yes, Shellbrook offers parking.
Does Shellbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shellbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shellbrook have a pool?
Yes, Shellbrook has a pool.
Does Shellbrook have accessible units?
Yes, Shellbrook has accessible units.
Does Shellbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shellbrook has units with dishwashers.
