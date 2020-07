Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated in unit laundry w/d hookup walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park

**We're now offering self-guided tours and live video tours! As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, our management office will remain open to serve our residents and future residents, but we are temporarily ceasing all in-person meetings. Call or text us today!** Residents are the driving force of Andover at Crabtree. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes overlooking our private lake and greenway access, Andover provides residents newly renovated apartment homes with leading conveniences. Schedule a tour of your new home today.