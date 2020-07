Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet valet service cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry coffee bar e-payments online portal package receiving tennis court

Sommerset Place combines a classic style with a modern touch. This tree lined community with colorful, lush landscaping yield to stunning interiors with sophisticated designer lighting, lush carpeting, wood grain vinyl flooring, curved shower rods, updated kitchens, and a balcony or patio to relax and take it all in on. Our sparking swimming pool and expansive sundeck with complimentary Wi-Fi will have you lounging lavishly while still being connected. Conveniently located and just minutes away from North Hills, Downtown Raleigh, and the Greenway trail system, you will have something to do for every day of the week. But don’t take our word for it! Call today and schedule your visit with one of our Leasing Professionals.