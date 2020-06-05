All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

7705 Heathfield Dr

7705 Heathfield Drive · (919) 232-9222
Location

7705 Heathfield Drive, Raleigh, NC 27615

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome in great location! Minutes from 540, major roads, shopping & restaurants! Stunning hardwood floors throughout living area! Spacious kitchen with eat in area, stainless steel appliances, pantry & great cabinet space! Large open family & dining room! Great sized master bedroom with walk in closet & private bath with standing shower! Dual master bedroom has walk in closet (same size!) and large bath! Third floor is an amazing bonus room with gorgeous built ins! Deck overlooks woods! Video tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Heathfield Dr have any available units?
7705 Heathfield Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 7705 Heathfield Dr have?
Some of 7705 Heathfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Heathfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Heathfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Heathfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 Heathfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7705 Heathfield Dr offer parking?
No, 7705 Heathfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7705 Heathfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 Heathfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Heathfield Dr have a pool?
No, 7705 Heathfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Heathfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 7705 Heathfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Heathfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Heathfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
