Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access new construction pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Meridian at Sutton Square offers NEW luxury apartments located in the heart of North Raleigh, near the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Spring Forest Road right near the Jason's Deli and Saints and Scholar's restaurants. Established in one of Raleigh's most affluent areas, Meridian at Sutton Square is within walking distance to Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, a variety of restaurants, local shopping and great entertainment venues. With convenient access to major highways such as I-40, I-440, and I-540, say goodbye to the boring and stressful daily commute. A 5-minute drive is all it takes to get to the center of North Hills, which boasts additional dining and shopping venues, such as Chuy’s, Spring Rolls, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and so much more. Head 15 minutes south and enjoy the historic and entertainment filled Glenwood South district and Downtown Raleigh.