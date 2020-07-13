Madison Hunters Glen.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet and $200 for the second
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 for a dog, $10 for a cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.