Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Madison Hunters Glen

100 Hunt Club Ln · (919) 504-5741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Hunt Club Ln, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113E · Avail. Aug 6

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 137H · Avail. Aug 17

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Hunters Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Hunters Glen is situated in Western Raleigh, minutes away from I-40 and I-440 making your commute to the area's major employment centers, shopping and entertainment quick and convenient.

Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes include a full-size washer and dryer, screened-in porch and upgraded kitchen appliances. Enjoy relaxing at the inviting pool with space to lounge on the sundeck, play tennis or volleyball on one of the recreation courts or get some exercise with your four-legged family member in the Bark Park! Convenience and comfort await you at Madison Hunters Glen.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet and $200 for the second
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 for a dog, $10 for a cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Madison Hunters Glen have any available units?
Madison Hunters Glen has 2 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Hunters Glen have?
Some of Madison Hunters Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Hunters Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Hunters Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Hunters Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Hunters Glen is pet friendly.
Does Madison Hunters Glen offer parking?
Yes, Madison Hunters Glen offers parking.
Does Madison Hunters Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Hunters Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Hunters Glen have a pool?
Yes, Madison Hunters Glen has a pool.
Does Madison Hunters Glen have accessible units?
No, Madison Hunters Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Hunters Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Hunters Glen has units with dishwashers.

