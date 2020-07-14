Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse doorman game room internet access package receiving pool table

Luxury Apartments in Northwest Raleigh, NCRose Heights Apartments offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments waiting to be called home! Our meticulous landscaping and lush green lounging areas will have you feeling peaceful and relaxed, a perfect balance to your busy lifestyle. We are located in Northwest Raleigh at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Lynn Road, less than five miles from I-540, and less than a mile from I-40, and Hwy 70. Our community sits just 6 miles from RDU International Airport, and minutes from Research Triangle Park, NCSU and Downtown Raleigh. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.Rose Heights Apartments offers nine uniquely designed pet-friendly floor plans, each meant to give you the comfort you deserve. We’re confident that we can find the home that’s perfect for your needs and your lifestyle. The interiors