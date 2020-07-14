All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Rose Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Rose Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Rose Heights

3801 Glen Verde Trail #101 · (833) 314-1904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! We offer a Deposit-Free alternative move in option where no upfront security deposit is required saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3801 Glen Verde Trail #101, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-028 · Avail. Sep 9

$981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 06-006 · Avail. Sep 10

$996

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 06-339 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-125 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 03-302 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06-001 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rose Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
doorman
game room
internet access
package receiving
pool table
Luxury Apartments in Northwest Raleigh, NCRose Heights Apartments offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments waiting to be called home! Our meticulous landscaping and lush green lounging areas will have you feeling peaceful and relaxed, a perfect balance to your busy lifestyle. We are located in Northwest Raleigh at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Lynn Road, less than five miles from I-540, and less than a mile from I-40, and Hwy 70. Our community sits just 6 miles from RDU International Airport, and minutes from Research Triangle Park, NCSU and Downtown Raleigh. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.Rose Heights Apartments offers nine uniquely designed pet-friendly floor plans, each meant to give you the comfort you deserve. We’re confident that we can find the home that’s perfect for your needs and your lifestyle. The interiors

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedroom: $600, 3 Bedroom: $800, With Guarantor (All Units): One Month Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3 (2 Dogs)
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Mastiff, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 3
Parking Details: Open Lot, Garages Available. Garage lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rose Heights have any available units?
Rose Heights has 8 units available starting at $981 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Rose Heights have?
Some of Rose Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rose Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Rose Heights is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! We offer a Deposit-Free alternative move in option where no upfront security deposit is required saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.
Is Rose Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Rose Heights is pet friendly.
Does Rose Heights offer parking?
Yes, Rose Heights offers parking.
Does Rose Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rose Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rose Heights have a pool?
Yes, Rose Heights has a pool.
Does Rose Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Rose Heights has accessible units.
Does Rose Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rose Heights has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Rose Heights?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir
Raleigh, NC 27610
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way
Raleigh, NC 27603
Montecito West
1313 Hardimont Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl
Raleigh, NC 27615
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr
Raleigh, NC 27603

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity