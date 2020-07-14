Rose Heights

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedroom: $600, 3 Bedroom: $800, With Guarantor (All Units): One Month Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3 (2 Dogs)
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Mastiff, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot, Garages Available. Garage lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Units Available