All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Green Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Green Meadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Green Meadows

4219 Brockton Dr · (859) 654-0663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4223-G · Avail. Sep 12

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
e-payments
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands,Green Meadows Apartments in Raleigh NC offer the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood. The well-manicured grounds, scenic landscapes and friendly staff will make you feel welcomed the minute you set foot onto the community. Close to everything and located within minutes to 1-440, shopping and entertainment, you’ll find that Green Meadow Apartments is convenient to everything Raleigh has to offer.

Explore living beyond comfortable, Experience Green Meadows Apartments. Call us today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200 - Up to a full months rent. Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee due at Move In
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Optional Resident Liabiltiy Insurance Policy offered for $10/mo. $35 Basic Cable Fee & $10 Trash Fee is required for all residents.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one pet, $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids and any mixes of these restricted breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking, Limits 2 Vehicles per Apartment.
Storage Details: Outside Storage Units for all Two Bedrooms

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Meadows have any available units?
Green Meadows has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Meadows have?
Some of Green Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Green Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Green Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Green Meadows offers parking.
Does Green Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Green Meadows has a pool.
Does Green Meadows have accessible units?
No, Green Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Green Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Green Meadows?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct
Raleigh, NC 27609
Rose Heights
3801 Glen Verde Trail #101
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr
Raleigh, NC 27610
Hamilton Ridge
4901 Tall Timber Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity