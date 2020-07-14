Green Meadows

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200 - Up to a full months rent. Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee due at Move In
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Optional Resident Liabiltiy Insurance Policy offered for $10/mo.
$35 Basic Cable Fee & $10 Trash Fee is required for all residents.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one pet, $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids and any mixes of these restricted breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking, Limits 2 Vehicles per Apartment.
Storage Details: Outside Storage Units for all Two Bedrooms