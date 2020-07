Amenities

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Introducing Oberlin Court Apartment Homes—a vibrant community in the heart of a coveted neighborhood close to incredible retail, dining, and entertainment options. And if you are not in the mood to step out, our Oberlin, Raleigh, apartments have everything you need to enjoy the good life.



You can take your pick between studios, one, two, or three-bedroom apartments that range from 780 to 1,760 square feet. All our homes have high-end amenities and features, including double ceiling and wall insulation, arched doorways, bay windows, tall ceilings, and upgraded lighting with wall sconces. The kitchens are equally modern with cooking islands and all the needed appliances, while the bedrooms and living areas bask in natural light thanks to the eight-foot picture windows. We are also pet-friendly, so don’t forget to bring your fur buddy along.



Excellent