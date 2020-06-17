3820 Glen Iris Lane

Amenities
Luxury Furnished Rental! Stunning Custom Home in Glenlake South’s Premier Maintenance-free Community. Private Cul-de-sac lot, 4 Spacious Bedrms, 3.5 Baths, 1st Floor Master Suite, Chef's Kitchen, Open Plan, Huge 4th bedrm could be teen suite/bonus rm, 3 car garage, 2-story dining rm w/ see-thru fireplace, Brazilian hardwoods, Screened porch, Library Loft, Security System, Abundant Storage, Easy access to Crabtree, Hospitals, North Hills & Downtown. No Pets, No Smoking. Appt Required for showings.