3820 Glen Iris Lane
3820 Glen Iris Lane

3820 Glen Iris Lane · (919) 342-6167
Location

3820 Glen Iris Lane, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Furnished Rental! Stunning Custom Home in Glenlake South’s Premier Maintenance-free Community. Private Cul-de-sac lot, 4 Spacious Bedrms, 3.5 Baths, 1st Floor Master Suite, Chef's Kitchen, Open Plan, Huge 4th bedrm could be teen suite/bonus rm, 3 car garage, 2-story dining rm w/ see-thru fireplace, Brazilian hardwoods, Screened porch, Library Loft, Security System, Abundant Storage, Easy access to Crabtree, Hospitals, North Hills & Downtown. No Pets, No Smoking. Appt Required for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Glen Iris Lane have any available units?
3820 Glen Iris Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Glen Iris Lane have?
Some of 3820 Glen Iris Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Glen Iris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Glen Iris Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Glen Iris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Glen Iris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3820 Glen Iris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Glen Iris Lane does offer parking.
Does 3820 Glen Iris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Glen Iris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Glen Iris Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Glen Iris Lane has a pool.
Does 3820 Glen Iris Lane have accessible units?
No, 3820 Glen Iris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Glen Iris Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Glen Iris Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
