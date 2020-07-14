All apartments in Raleigh
Sailboat Bay Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3221 Lynn Ridge Dr · (919) 752-3759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3221 Lynn Ridge Dr, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3210-1E · Avail. Aug 27

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 3220-2F · Avail. Aug 24

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 3250-2B · Avail. Oct 12

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sailboat Bay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Self-Guided, In-Person & Virtual Tours Now Available!

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only! Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for the 1st applicant, $20 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $125- Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash/Recycling/Pest Control is $21 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet; an additional $100 for a 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamutes, Chows, Akitas, Rottweilers, Wolf-hybrids; 65 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sailboat Bay Apartments have any available units?
Sailboat Bay Apartments has 5 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Sailboat Bay Apartments have?
Some of Sailboat Bay Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sailboat Bay Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sailboat Bay Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sailboat Bay Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sailboat Bay Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sailboat Bay Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sailboat Bay Apartments offers parking.
Does Sailboat Bay Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sailboat Bay Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sailboat Bay Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sailboat Bay Apartments has a pool.
Does Sailboat Bay Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sailboat Bay Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sailboat Bay Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sailboat Bay Apartments has units with dishwashers.
