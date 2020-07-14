Amenities
The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large closets, full-size washers & dryers, gas log fireplaces and jetted jacuzzi tubs.
Live in the premier Crabtree Valley location at a premiere apartment communities in Raleigh, NC. Come home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Lexington Farms offers everything you need for an active life: fitness center with cardio training studio, pool with cabana and grills, lighted tennis courts, bark park and nearby walking trails.
Move in and start enjoying all the amenities Lexington Farms has to offer. Lay by our picturesque pool, stroll through your pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the