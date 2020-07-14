All apartments in Raleigh
Lexington Farms
Lexington Farms

3409 Mill Tree Rd · (919) 373-3314
Location

3409 Mill Tree Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3508A6 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 3500B5 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 3400B5 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3209B2 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 3209B1 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 3216A1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
conference room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large closets, full-size washers & dryers, gas log fireplaces and jetted jacuzzi tubs.

Live in the premier Crabtree Valley location at a premiere apartment communities in Raleigh, NC. Come home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Lexington Farms offers everything you need for an active life: fitness center with cardio training studio, pool with cabana and grills, lighted tennis courts, bark park and nearby walking trails.
(+more)

Move in and start enjoying all the amenities Lexington Farms has to offer. Lay by our picturesque pool, stroll through your pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Farms have any available units?
Lexington Farms has 6 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Farms have?
Some of Lexington Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Farms is offering the following rent specials: Save $200! Limited time - save $200! Restriction apply. Limited time offer. Call for details.
Is Lexington Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Farms is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Farms offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Farms offers parking.
Does Lexington Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lexington Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Farms have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Farms has a pool.
Does Lexington Farms have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Farms has accessible units.
Does Lexington Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Farms has units with dishwashers.
