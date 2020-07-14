Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court accessible parking 24hr maintenance conference room online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large closets, full-size washers & dryers, gas log fireplaces and jetted jacuzzi tubs.



Live in the premier Crabtree Valley location at a premiere apartment communities in Raleigh, NC. Come home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Lexington Farms offers everything you need for an active life: fitness center with cardio training studio, pool with cabana and grills, lighted tennis courts, bark park and nearby walking trails.

Move in and start enjoying all the amenities Lexington Farms has to offer. Lay by our picturesque pool, stroll through your pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the