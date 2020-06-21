All apartments in Raleigh
1939 Gorman Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1939 Gorman Street

1939 Gorman Street · (919) 256-2878
Location

1939 Gorman Street, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1939 Gorman Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1939 Gorman Street Available 08/07/20 1939 Gorman Street ~ 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Townhouse in Falcon Ridge - (Application Pending) Located in Falcon Ridge, at the intersection of Kaplan Dr & Gorman St. Townhome with separate living room and dining room. Wood burning fireplace. Great deck. Fully equipped kitchen. Parking is assigned (2 spaces). Unit is all electric. Seurity Deposit $1125.00. No Pets Allowed.

School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).

Directions: (I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Gorman; Go through Kaplan Dr stoplight; Unit on Left

For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!

Site Manager
Sam Stewart

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2299970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Gorman Street have any available units?
1939 Gorman Street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Gorman Street have?
Some of 1939 Gorman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Gorman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Gorman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Gorman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Gorman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1939 Gorman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Gorman Street does offer parking.
Does 1939 Gorman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Gorman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Gorman Street have a pool?
No, 1939 Gorman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Gorman Street have accessible units?
No, 1939 Gorman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Gorman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Gorman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
