Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1939 Gorman Street Available 08/07/20 1939 Gorman Street ~ 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom ~ Townhouse in Falcon Ridge - (Application Pending) Located in Falcon Ridge, at the intersection of Kaplan Dr & Gorman St. Townhome with separate living room and dining room. Wood burning fireplace. Great deck. Fully equipped kitchen. Parking is assigned (2 spaces). Unit is all electric. Seurity Deposit $1125.00. No Pets Allowed.



School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).



Directions: (I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Gorman; Go through Kaplan Dr stoplight; Unit on Left



For additional information, visit our website at www.rhynemanagement.com or call 919-256-2878 for an appointment!



Site Manager

Sam Stewart



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2299970)