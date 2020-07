Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly clubhouse dog park trash valet

Living at Atria Crabtree Valley combines the best of both worlds with access to the Greenway Trails and a healthy lifestyle. The community also gives close accessibility to the Beltline, making your commute to work, home, shopping and Downtown/Glenwood effortless. We offer one and two bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans to fit your lifestyle.