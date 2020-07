Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed accessible parking business center game room internet access

The city is at your fingertips in your spacious 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartment home at Six Forks Station in Raleigh, NC.



Find your comfortable urban oasis in a beautifully designed layout featuring upscale finishes, abundant natural light, and your own private screened-in patio. You can commute to downtown Raleigh in less than 20 minutes, or stay in the neighborhood and enjoy shopping, delicious eats, or a wide range of amenities right at home.



Six Forks Station is your point of connection for work, play, rest and relaxation.