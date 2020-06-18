110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access

Luxury Downtown Condo in One City Center! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. - AVAILABLE NOW!!



Penthouse-Living in the HEART of Downtown Durham! If you have ever wanted to wake up each morning and feel like the Rockstar you know you are, then living at One City Center is the Lifestyle you have been searching for. This property's Downtown Location, High-end Materials & Finishes, and Spa-like Amenities, Luxury Living has been defined by this Premium High-Rise Property. Private parking garage. Key fob entry only. Security at front desk!



Here's what you get...



EXPANSIVE 9'-12' CEILINGS

STUNNING SKYLINE VIEWS

OPEN EXPANSIVE MODERN FLOOR PLANS

FLOOR-TO-CEILING OVERSIZED GLASS

CUSTOM QUARTZ & MARBLE COUNTERTOPS

DESIGNER KITCHENS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

SLEEK PLUMBING FIXTURES

WET BAR/PANTRY

HARDWOOD FLOORING

WASHER + DRYER PROVIDED

OVERSIZED PRIVATE OUTDOOR DECKS

STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER

CONVENIENT DOG PARK

EXPANSIVE GREENWAY AND TERRACE

BUILT-IN BARBECUE GRILL

LOUNGE AND PATIO SEATING

FIRE PITS

CLUB ROOM WITH CATERING KITCHEN

ROOFTOP POOL WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER

FLAT SCREEN TVS

BILLIARDS TABLE

HOT TUB

DOWNTOWN DURHAM VIEWS



This property is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Hillary Prazak at hillary@acorn-oak.com to tour today!!



(RLNE5039383)