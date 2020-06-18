All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107

110 N Corcoran St · (919) 675-1444 ext. 25
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Downtown Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 N Corcoran St, Durham, NC 27701
Downtown Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
Luxury Downtown Condo in One City Center! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. - AVAILABLE NOW!!

Penthouse-Living in the HEART of Downtown Durham! If you have ever wanted to wake up each morning and feel like the Rockstar you know you are, then living at One City Center is the Lifestyle you have been searching for. This property's Downtown Location, High-end Materials & Finishes, and Spa-like Amenities, Luxury Living has been defined by this Premium High-Rise Property. Private parking garage. Key fob entry only. Security at front desk!

Here's what you get...

EXPANSIVE 9'-12' CEILINGS
STUNNING SKYLINE VIEWS
OPEN EXPANSIVE MODERN FLOOR PLANS
FLOOR-TO-CEILING OVERSIZED GLASS
CUSTOM QUARTZ & MARBLE COUNTERTOPS
DESIGNER KITCHENS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
SLEEK PLUMBING FIXTURES
WET BAR/PANTRY
HARDWOOD FLOORING
WASHER + DRYER PROVIDED
OVERSIZED PRIVATE OUTDOOR DECKS
STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER
CONVENIENT DOG PARK
EXPANSIVE GREENWAY AND TERRACE
BUILT-IN BARBECUE GRILL
LOUNGE AND PATIO SEATING
FIRE PITS
CLUB ROOM WITH CATERING KITCHEN
ROOFTOP POOL WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER
FLAT SCREEN TVS
BILLIARDS TABLE
HOT TUB
DOWNTOWN DURHAM VIEWS

This property is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Hillary Prazak at hillary@acorn-oak.com to tour today!!

(RLNE5039383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have any available units?
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have?
Some of 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 currently offering any rent specials?
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 is pet friendly.
Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 offer parking?
Yes, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 does offer parking.
Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have a pool?
Yes, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 has a pool.
Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have accessible units?
No, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way
Durham, NC 27713
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St
Durham, NC 27701
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street
Durham, NC 27701
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W
Durham, NC 27713
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy
Durham, NC 27560
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity