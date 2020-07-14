All apartments in Durham
54 Station

Open Now until 6pm
1415 E NC Hwy 54 · (919) 336-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1427-M · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1423-W · Avail. Aug 19

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1443-F · Avail. Aug 19

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1453-K · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 1421-G · Avail. Jul 25

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 1453-G · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 54 Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
kickboxing studio
new construction
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone. You'll enjoy details like granite countertops in kitchens and baths, faux stainless steel appliances, luxurious plank flooring, conveniences of washer and dryer in your home, and large private outdoor space with storage big enough for your bike! Meet up with neighbors at the resort style pool with grilling cabana, the fire pit, on Food Truck night, or at a myriad of other neighborhood events. Stay connected with Wi-Fi throughout the property, off-leash dog park, electric car charging station, and 24/7 gym with Precor cardio fitness and strength equipment. Only minutes from Downtown Durham, Research Triangle Park (RTP), Duke, and the University of North Carolina, you'll have time to work and play at the Streets at Southpoint where dining and shopping are ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We welcome pets! Stop by & get a treat for your pet in our office. For restrictions & other info - contact us. All pets must be registered prior to move in.
Parking Details: Off Street parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Station have any available units?
54 Station has 36 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 54 Station have?
Some of 54 Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Station currently offering any rent specials?
54 Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Station pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Station is pet friendly.
Does 54 Station offer parking?
Yes, 54 Station offers parking.
Does 54 Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Station have a pool?
Yes, 54 Station has a pool.
Does 54 Station have accessible units?
Yes, 54 Station has accessible units.
Does 54 Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Station has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Station have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Station does not have units with air conditioning.
