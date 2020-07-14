Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal accessible garage parking on-site laundry bike storage clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments green community guest parking key fob access kickboxing studio new construction package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone. You'll enjoy details like granite countertops in kitchens and baths, faux stainless steel appliances, luxurious plank flooring, conveniences of washer and dryer in your home, and large private outdoor space with storage big enough for your bike! Meet up with neighbors at the resort style pool with grilling cabana, the fire pit, on Food Truck night, or at a myriad of other neighborhood events. Stay connected with Wi-Fi throughout the property, off-leash dog park, electric car charging station, and 24/7 gym with Precor cardio fitness and strength equipment. Only minutes from Downtown Durham, Research Triangle Park (RTP), Duke, and the University of North Carolina, you'll have time to work and play at the Streets at Southpoint where dining and shopping are ...