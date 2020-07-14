All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Garrett West

4130 Garrett Rd · (919) 582-7488
Location

4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0826 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 0635 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 1334 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0728 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 0838 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 0638 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0538 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garrett West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
media room
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
green community
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
online portal
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Durham is the quintessential college town. The cultural attractions, culinary hot spots and entertainment locales surround Duke University and extend into the suburbs. Nestled off NC-15 is Garrett West, a garden-style community of one, two and three bedroom apartments. The luxurious yet comfortable design of Garrett West is seen in a variety of key features, including crown and base molding, wood-style floors and custom kitchens. Outside, residents can laze by the fire-side lounge or cool off with a few laps in the swimming pool. Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. is less than five minutes from your apartment, giving you a quick and easy commute to and from Duke University or to your office at Research Triangle Park in Durham, NC. Details matter, and at Garrett West your living experience will be enhanced by the various features in and around the apartment. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $125
Move-in Fees: Waived Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking is first-come, first-served.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garrett West have any available units?
Garrett West has 28 units available starting at $1,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Garrett West have?
Some of Garrett West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garrett West currently offering any rent specials?
Garrett West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garrett West pet-friendly?
Yes, Garrett West is pet friendly.
Does Garrett West offer parking?
Yes, Garrett West offers parking.
Does Garrett West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Garrett West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Garrett West have a pool?
Yes, Garrett West has a pool.
Does Garrett West have accessible units?
No, Garrett West does not have accessible units.
Does Garrett West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garrett West has units with dishwashers.
Does Garrett West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Garrett West has units with air conditioning.
