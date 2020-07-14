Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool media room cats allowed alarm system business center coffee bar courtyard internet cafe fire pit green community parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Durham is the quintessential college town. The cultural attractions, culinary hot spots and entertainment locales surround Duke University and extend into the suburbs. Nestled off NC-15 is Garrett West, a garden-style community of one, two and three bedroom apartments. The luxurious yet comfortable design of Garrett West is seen in a variety of key features, including crown and base molding, wood-style floors and custom kitchens. Outside, residents can laze by the fire-side lounge or cool off with a few laps in the swimming pool. Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. is less than five minutes from your apartment, giving you a quick and easy commute to and from Duke University or to your office at Research Triangle Park in Durham, NC. Details matter, and at Garrett West your living experience will be enhanced by the various features in and around the apartment. ...