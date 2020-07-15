Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit google fiber guest parking online portal smoke-free community yoga

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled on over 30 acres of picturesque landscaped grounds, Park Ridge Estates in Durham, NC offers the ideal balance for carefree and convenient living. Choose from one or two-bedroom apartment homes with private porches, renovated kitchens and bathrooms, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and washer/dryer connections in every apartment.Just minutes from the Research Triangle and directly accessible to the airport, I-40, Highway 54, and flourishing business centers, this peaceful retreat is at the hub of the State’s cultural and academic meccas - Duke University and Medical Center, UNC, NC Central University and NC State. Jog ten miles of tree-lined nature trails to get some exercise.