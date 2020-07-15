All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Park Ridge Estates

810 Park Ridge Rd · (919) 371-5571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive Half Off Your Reservation Fee until 7/31/20.
Location

810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101B10 · Avail. Sep 19

$937

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 803A08 · Avail. Sep 11

$986

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 802A07 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901B02 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 902B02 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 903A08 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Ridge Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled on over 30 acres of picturesque landscaped grounds, Park Ridge Estates in Durham, NC offers the ideal balance for carefree and convenient living. Choose from one or two-bedroom apartment homes with private porches, renovated kitchens and bathrooms, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and washer/dryer connections in every apartment.Just minutes from the Research Triangle and directly accessible to the airport, I-40, Highway 54, and flourishing business centers, this peaceful retreat is at the hub of the State’s cultural and academic meccas - Duke University and Medical Center, UNC, NC Central University and NC State. Jog ten miles of tree-lined nature trails to get some exercise.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash Fee: $10
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Ridge Estates have any available units?
Park Ridge Estates has 9 units available starting at $937 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Ridge Estates have?
Some of Park Ridge Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Ridge Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Park Ridge Estates is offering the following rent specials: Receive Half Off Your Reservation Fee until 7/31/20.
Is Park Ridge Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates is pet friendly.
Does Park Ridge Estates offer parking?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates offers parking.
Does Park Ridge Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Ridge Estates have a pool?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates has a pool.
Does Park Ridge Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates has accessible units.
Does Park Ridge Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Ridge Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Ridge Estates has units with air conditioning.
