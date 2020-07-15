Amenities
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled on over 30 acres of picturesque landscaped grounds, Park Ridge Estates in Durham, NC offers the ideal balance for carefree and convenient living. Choose from one or two-bedroom apartment homes with private porches, renovated kitchens and bathrooms, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and washer/dryer connections in every apartment.Just minutes from the Research Triangle and directly accessible to the airport, I-40, Highway 54, and flourishing business centers, this peaceful retreat is at the hub of the State’s cultural and academic meccas - Duke University and Medical Center, UNC, NC Central University and NC State. Jog ten miles of tree-lined nature trails to get some exercise.