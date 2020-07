Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe package receiving playground

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Southpoint Glen is an exceptional community that showcases the benefits of apartment home living with space and features typically found in single family custom homes. You will love our state of the art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, picnic areas with grills, and sand volleyball court. In addition, we offer an executive business center, car care area and clubroom with complimentary coffee/tea bar, and flat panel TV. With four different floor plans ranging from 721 to 1,148 square feet, you are sure to find the perfect apartment home here.