All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7826 Pence Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7826 Pence Pond Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:15 PM

7826 Pence Pond Lane

7826 Pence Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7826 Pence Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane have any available units?
7826 Pence Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7826 Pence Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7826 Pence Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 Pence Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7826 Pence Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane offer parking?
No, 7826 Pence Pond Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7826 Pence Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 7826 Pence Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 7826 Pence Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7826 Pence Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7826 Pence Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7826 Pence Pond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte