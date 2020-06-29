740 Seigle Point Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The best of urban living!



This beautiful 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhome with a one-car garage in Seigle Point is within walking distance to Uptown and Plaza-Midwood! Enjoy breathtaking skyline views, or unplug on the revitalized Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The open floor plan includes hardwood floors, built-in niches, access to front and rear balconies, and a kitchen with a pantry and granite counter tops. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. A washer/dryer remains in the home for tenant use. Backyard lawn care included!



Enjoy all that Uptown Charlotte has to offer, right outside your doorstep! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife and several local parks. Why commute? Enjoy upscale living just a stone's throw from the office!



Pets conditional. One dog under 30 lbs.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!