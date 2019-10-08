All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 651 Reeves Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
651 Reeves Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:24 PM

651 Reeves Court

651 Reeves Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

651 Reeves Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Reeves Court have any available units?
651 Reeves Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 651 Reeves Court currently offering any rent specials?
651 Reeves Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Reeves Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Reeves Court is pet friendly.
Does 651 Reeves Court offer parking?
No, 651 Reeves Court does not offer parking.
Does 651 Reeves Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Reeves Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Reeves Court have a pool?
No, 651 Reeves Court does not have a pool.
Does 651 Reeves Court have accessible units?
No, 651 Reeves Court does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Reeves Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Reeves Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Reeves Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Reeves Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte