Last updated November 20 2019 at 10:35 PM

605 Concordia Avenue

605 Concordia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 Concordia Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE***
Quaint two Bedroom, one bath with spacious living room. Close to uptown area in a quite neighborhood. Includes a one car garage and separate workshop area. Large backyard with fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Concordia Avenue have any available units?
605 Concordia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 605 Concordia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 Concordia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Concordia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Concordia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 Concordia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 Concordia Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 Concordia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Concordia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Concordia Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 Concordia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 Concordia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 Concordia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Concordia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Concordia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Concordia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Concordia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

