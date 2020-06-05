Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5934 Trotters Ridge Rd
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5934 Trotters Ridge Rd
5934 Trotters Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5934 Trotters Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Ranch home for rent. - Granite counters, ceramic floors, wood floors in living room.
Recently painted.
(RLNE4500883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd have any available units?
5934 Trotters Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Trotters Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 Trotters Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
