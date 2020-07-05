Rent Calculator
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
5409 Morning Breeze Ln
5409 Morning Breeze Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5409 Morning Breeze Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Todd Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Windy Ridge - Ranch home with fresh neutral paint and new carpet. Bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan with master on separate side. Cute house!
(RLNE5295167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln have any available units?
5409 Morning Breeze Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln have?
Some of 5409 Morning Breeze Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5409 Morning Breeze Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Morning Breeze Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Morning Breeze Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Morning Breeze Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln offer parking?
No, 5409 Morning Breeze Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5409 Morning Breeze Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln have a pool?
No, 5409 Morning Breeze Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln have accessible units?
No, 5409 Morning Breeze Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Morning Breeze Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 Morning Breeze Ln has units with dishwashers.
