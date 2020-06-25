All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3245 Minnesota Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3245 Minnesota Road
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3245 Minnesota Road

3245 Minnesota Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3245 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4125718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3245 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3245 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte