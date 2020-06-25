Rent Calculator
3245 Minnesota Road
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
3245 Minnesota Road
3245 Minnesota Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3245 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4125718)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3245 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3245 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Minnesota Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 Minnesota Road does not have units with air conditioning.
