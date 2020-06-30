2976 Shady Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Great 2 Bedroom 1 bath home. Kitchen recently renovated. Master has additional sitting room. Original hardwoods. Just cleaned for a quick move-in. Nice front porch and large corner yard with mature trees on a dead end street.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).