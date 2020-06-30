Great 2 Bedroom 1 bath home. Kitchen recently renovated. Master has additional sitting room. Original hardwoods. Just cleaned for a quick move-in. Nice front porch and large corner yard with mature trees on a dead end street. Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2976 Shady Ln have any available units?
2976 Shady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2976 Shady Ln have?
Some of 2976 Shady Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 Shady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2976 Shady Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 Shady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2976 Shady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2976 Shady Ln offer parking?
No, 2976 Shady Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2976 Shady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2976 Shady Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 Shady Ln have a pool?
No, 2976 Shady Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2976 Shady Ln have accessible units?
No, 2976 Shady Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 Shady Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2976 Shady Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
