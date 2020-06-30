2950 Zion Renaissance Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269 Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights
2 Bedroom Home for Rent! North Charlotte - 2950 Zion Renaissance Lane - Very Nice 2 Bedroom townhouse in cute gated community minutes from up-town and shopping centers, New flooring and freshly painted.
(RLNE5555918)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2950 Zion Renaissance Lane have any available units?
2950 Zion Renaissance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2950 Zion Renaissance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Zion Renaissance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.