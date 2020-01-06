Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
2106 Pheasant Glen Road
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2106 Pheasant Glen Road
2106 Pheasant Glen Road
No Longer Available
Location
2106 Pheasant Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story home located in the Moores Chapel Subdivision - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spacious with a 2 car garage.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5105600)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road have any available units?
2106 Pheasant Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2106 Pheasant Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Pheasant Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Pheasant Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road offers parking.
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road have a pool?
No, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Pheasant Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Pheasant Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
