1801 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Don't Miss This One! - Come check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch. 10 minutes from uptown. Near I-77 and I-85 and short drive to airport. "LOCATION... LOCATION... LOCATION!" Call Angel 786-683-4118 for showing or more information.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1801 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1801 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.