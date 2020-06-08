All apartments in Charlotte
1801 Garibaldi Avenue
1801 Garibaldi Avenue

1801 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Don't Miss This One! - Come check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch. 10 minutes from uptown. Near I-77 and I-85 and short drive to airport. "LOCATION... LOCATION... LOCATION!" Call Angel 786-683-4118 for showing or more information.

(RLNE5483255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1801 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1801 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

