All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61

1612 Sharon Road West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sterling
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1612 Sharon Road West, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Open living room/dining room features tile flooring and eye-catching floor to ceiling masonry fireplace. First floor unit. Kitchen w/brushed nickel hardware, granite & SS appliances. Spacious bedrooms, lighted ceiling fans. Updated baths have tile flooring, vanities with granite, decorative mirrors & lighting and tub/shower w/tile surrounding. Includes washer & dryer. Great covered patio area. Walk to Light Rail station.

Directions: Approximately 5 blocks off South Blvd on Sharon Rd West.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 have any available units?
1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 have?
Some of 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 offer parking?
No, 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 have a pool?
No, 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 have accessible units?
No, 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte