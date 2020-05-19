1612 Sharon Road West Unit #61

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

- Open living room/dining room features tile flooring and eye-catching floor to ceiling masonry fireplace. First floor unit. Kitchen w/brushed nickel hardware, granite & SS appliances. Spacious bedrooms, lighted ceiling fans. Updated baths have tile flooring, vanities with granite, decorative mirrors & lighting and tub/shower w/tile surrounding. Includes washer & dryer. Great covered patio area. Walk to Light Rail station.



Directions: Approximately 5 blocks off South Blvd on Sharon Rd West.



No Pets Allowed



