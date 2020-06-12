All apartments in Charlotte
1324 Norris Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 Norris Ave

1324 Norris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Uptown - Cozy 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home with central heat and air and hardwood floor through out. Located close to Graham and Statesville Rd. Easy access to public transportation. Window AC units included.Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc"

(RLNE4586848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Norris Ave have any available units?
1324 Norris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1324 Norris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Norris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Norris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Norris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Norris Ave offer parking?
No, 1324 Norris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Norris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Norris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Norris Ave have a pool?
No, 1324 Norris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Norris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1324 Norris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Norris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Norris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Norris Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1324 Norris Ave has units with air conditioning.
