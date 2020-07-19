Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
11730 Musket Lane
11730 Musket Lane
11730 Musket Ln
No Longer Available
Location
11730 Musket Ln, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice, Clean, Large home in convenient Charlotte location. Fully fenced, large back yard. Split level design for entertaining or larger family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11730 Musket Lane have any available units?
11730 Musket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11730 Musket Lane have?
Some of 11730 Musket Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11730 Musket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11730 Musket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11730 Musket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11730 Musket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11730 Musket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11730 Musket Lane offers parking.
Does 11730 Musket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11730 Musket Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11730 Musket Lane have a pool?
No, 11730 Musket Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11730 Musket Lane have accessible units?
No, 11730 Musket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11730 Musket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11730 Musket Lane has units with dishwashers.
