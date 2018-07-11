3515 Old Frederick Rd

Amenities
Gorgeous 3BED/2BATH STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME - Stunning STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME with 3 very large bedrooms and 2 modern full Bathrooms. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living & dining rooms. Extremely spacious kitchen, fitted with fantastic appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space including room for a breakfast table. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced spacious yard. Walking distance to bus routes. Landlord pays for water.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5849642)