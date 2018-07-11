All apartments in Baltimore
3515 Old Frederick Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3515 Old Frederick Rd

3515 Old Frederick Road · (410) 403-1196
Location

3515 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3515 Old Frederick Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3BED/2BATH STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME - Stunning STAND ALONE SIGNLE FAMILY HOME with 3 very large bedrooms and 2 modern full Bathrooms. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, spacious living & dining rooms. Extremely spacious kitchen, fitted with fantastic appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space including room for a breakfast table. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced spacious yard. Walking distance to bus routes. Landlord pays for water.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
3515 Old Frederick Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Old Frederick Rd have?
Some of 3515 Old Frederick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Old Frederick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Old Frederick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3515 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 3515 Old Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Old Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 3515 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3515 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
