Apartment List
/
MD
/
baltimore
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

335 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Finding an apartment in Baltimore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Locust Point
27 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Ridgely's Delight
25 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,345
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
245 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
103 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,042
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,365
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Garwyn Oaks
1 Unit Available
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Upscale living near Garrison Blvd and W. Forest Park Ave. Recently remodeled units have air conditioning and hardwood floors. Community offers on-site laundry and convenient tenant parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,059
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
17 Units Available
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,118
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$851
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Fells Point
17 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,890
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
10 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Medfield
4 Units Available
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Franklintown
11 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Woodbrook Village
48 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Baltimore, MD

Good morning Baltimore! Every day's like an open door. Every night is a fantasy. Every sound's like a symphony." (Hairspray Lyrics, "Good Morning, Baltimore").

Howdy! Welcome to Charm City. If you’re a newbie, use this guide to get acquainted. Oh, and don’t act like a stranger and you won’t be treated like one. (Balmer was indeed nominated the U.S. city rudest to tourists!) However, if you’re a vet, feel free to branch out and pick a place you’ve never heard of to explore. Remember, the hip areas don’t stay hip for long—you gotta move with the tide to keep your street cred!

Having trouble with Craigslist Baltimore? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Baltimore, MD

Finding an apartment in Baltimore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBaltimore 3 BedroomsBaltimore Accessible ApartmentsBaltimore Apartments under $1,000Baltimore Apartments under $800Baltimore Apartments under $900
Baltimore Apartments with BalconyBaltimore Apartments with GarageBaltimore Apartments with GymBaltimore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBaltimore Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Apartments with Pool
Baltimore Apartments with Washer-DryerBaltimore Cheap PlacesBaltimore Dog Friendly ApartmentsBaltimore Furnished ApartmentsBaltimore Luxury PlacesBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland