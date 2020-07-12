/
/
/
mid town belvedere
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Mid-Town Belvedere, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
20 Units Available
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
28 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,443
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,162
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
38 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 02:49pm
1 Unit Available
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in vintage building in midtown with brick accent walls, polished wood floors and lots of light. Granite counters in kitchen. Walking distance to MICA and the arts district; easy commute to Johns Hopkins.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Saint Paul Street 4
1125 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Sunny apartment @ Penn Station/JHMI shuttle - Property Id: 33888 Central Heat & AC, Washer/Dryer combo, hardwood floors, two skylights, garbage disposal, fireplace, granite countertops, gas range stove, dishwasher, his & hers closets, (three
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1001 SAINT PAUL ST #2H
1001 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
706 sqft
Spacious and Charming Fully Renovated Studio With High Ceilings and Lots Of Natural Light In Popular Mount Vernon. This Unit Features An Open Floor Plan. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Stainless Appliances and Quartz Counters.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1025 CATHEDRAL STREET
1025 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$950
308 sqft
Stylish Studio Apartment just renovated with Hardwood Flooring, New White Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances (including the combination Microwave/Convection Oven), Stacking Washer/Dryer, Full Bathroom, Mirrored
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1209 N CHARLES STREET
1209 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You~ll be thrilled to call this 'home' every time you walk in the door. "Pardon our dust" as we re-paint. A 12 ft foyer, ideal for showcasing art, leads to private living quarters.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1112 GUILFORD AVENUE
1112 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2069 sqft
Spacious 2-level apartment, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, in heart of city - Ideal location with transportation to inner harbor, museums, schools, medical facilities and more within a block. All major appliances for your convenience.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1018 N CHARLES STREET
1018 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
558 sqft
This charming 1bd 1 ba condo is located in the Historic Mount Vernon area and close to Downtown and Universities. In walking distance of shopping, dining and public transportation.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1113 N CALVERT ST #A
1113 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Huge 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden floor apartment with its own private entrance! Plenty of room, large kitchen, living/dining room, tile floors, central A/C, and washer/dryer in unit! Great Mt.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
215 E PRESTON STREET
215 East Preston Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1925 sqft
PRIME LOCATION! Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Mount Vernon! Walking distance to MICA, Peabody, UB, JHU shuttle buses, city buses, and Penn station.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1101 SAINT PAUL STREET
1101 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY RARE LARGEST 1-Bdr Condo in one of the most secure buildings in Baltimore w/KEYLESS ENTRY, SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS. Beautifully Renovated, open kitchen to living room floorplan.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1011 HUNTER STREET N
1011 Hunter Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
996 sqft
A truly modern and upscale urban condo for rent in the St. Cloud building in the Historic Mount Vernon / Mid Town - 21202. Two bedrooms, two bath and a fabulous updated kitchen, huge windows, and great natural light, and an updated master bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Mid-Town Belvedere
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
49 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDLansdowne, MDArbutus, MDBrooklyn Park, MDParkville, MDLinthicum, MDRosedale, MD