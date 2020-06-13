337 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD📍
Parkville is medium-sized town in Baltimore County. Spanning 4.2 square miles, it's home to roughly around 30,900 people.
Most people face the prospect of moving with much trepidation and worry. There's so much to do, so little time. Where should you start? Here are some tips to take to heart:
Write Your Budget in Stone
You can probably go a wee bit higher, but not too much, if you find the apartment of your dreams and it just happens to cost a couple of dollars more than your budget. Just make sure you don’t go so much over your budget that you’re getting headaches when rent day visits you every month.
Visit Key Places
And by key places, just about all places you’ll frequent. So, you’ll know firsthand your commute time.
Give It a Month or Two
Searching for an apartment could take a month, weeks, days, or hours, if you’re lucky. But don’t count too much on luck; give yourself at least a month. Otherwise, you’re just adding to the stress and sometimes the pressure can get you to settle for a less-than-perfect dwelling.
Be Prepared
And since you don’t know when the perfect place would present itself, it’s always best to be prepared with all the necessary documents. Your ID, credit history, previous landlord’s reference, and proof of income are the usual requirements for a rental application.
People often associate you with the kind of neighborhood you live in -- whether you like it or not. With that in mind, here’s a quick glimpse of Parkville’s different neighborhoods.
Cub Hill: People here stay rooted and are here to stay for good. So, if you want to have the same neighbors for years to come, start your apartment search here.
Loch Raven/Harrington Manor: This neighborhood brims with apartment complexes and row houses.
Coventry/Cromwood: If you want an easier time looking for an apartment for rent in Parkville, this neighborhood should be your first stop.
Pinedale Dr/Innsbrook Way: There’s a variety of homes here so lack of choice is never a problem.
Parkville Heights: Walkability and amenities are just some of the features of this neighborhood that makes renters gravitate towards this area.
Woodcroft/Joppa Manor: This area is close to art galleries, boutiques, theatres and the like.
Kings Ridge/Laureldale: Studio-type flats and 1 or 2 bedroom apartments are bountiful in this neighborhood. If you’re particularly looking for that type of accommodation, start searching here.
Town Center: In the center of everything, this location would be perfect for just about anyone.
Residents heavily use public transportation for their daily commute. Parkville could give other cities and towns lessons on how to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, and carbon footprints. Aside from work, this town has enough parks, museums, golf courses, shopping centers, sport venues, and tourist attractions to keep everyone busy. There’s always something to keep you preoccupied the moment you move here.
June 2020 Parkville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Parkville rent trends were flat over the past month
Over the past month Parkville rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,399 for a two-bedroom. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Parkville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville
Rent growth in Parkville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.
- Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,399 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Parkville.
- While rents in Parkville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.