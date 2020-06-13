Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

337 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
26 Units Available
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$962
712 sqft
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel.
Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2 Units Available
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8357 Ridgely Oak Road
8357 Ridgely Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1536 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath in Parkville Near Towson - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with finished basement, tiled laundry room, fenced in backyard and covered front porch. Move in ready.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
1253 Deanwood Road
1253 Deanwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Parkville! - Comfortable 3 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located only minutes from Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd! Wood flooring throughout the spacious main level lead to a separate dining area perfect for

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8533 Harris Ave
8533 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Rowhome Near Towson - Amazing opportunity to rent this solid brick end-of-the-group rowhome in Oakleigh neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillendale Park
1 Unit Available
7905 Bon Air Rd
7905 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1740 sqft
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! Totally renovated house. UPCOMING improvements to the yard with added landscaping. NEW siding. This home boasts 2 driveways and 1 parking pad. You'll love sitting outside on not 1 but 2 porchs. Open concept floorplan.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1632 WENTWORTH AVENUE
1632 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1024 sqft
Price Improvement! Beautifully newly renovated townhome in parkville. 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom. Spacious backyard with firepit. Kitchen has been updated with new granite countertops. In unit Washer/Dryer, New HVAC. Owner accepts vouchers.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8607 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8607 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$825
1472 sqft
Renovated 2bed 1bath small apt in Parkville (Baltimore County); Voucher Considered. Excellent Area. Walking distance to shops. 1st Floor apt unit. Vouchers considered. Utilities can be included with rent adjustment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7839 BIRMINGHAM AVENUE
7839 Birmingham Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1136 sqft
3BR/1BA home in Parkville. Nice Front porch. Bay windows. Fresh paint and new carpet. Ready for your finishing touches. PARKING PAD. Rear patio and yard. Large master bedroom. Finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8603 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8603 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
650 sqft
Renovated 2bed 1bath small apt in Parkville (Baltimore County); Voucher Considered. Excellent Area. Walking distance to shops. 2nd Floor apt unit. Vouchers considered. Utilities can be included with rent adjustment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8530 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8530 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8530 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD in Parkville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8600 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8600 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
https://apply.link/2XRJqI8 use link to make application.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
15 TERRON COURT
15 Terron Court, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
If you are looking to live in modern luxury than this is the one you've been waiting for. The floors are original but refinished for traditional Baltimore charm.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8510 HARRIS AVENUE
8510 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Impeccably maintained , bright and sparkling clean end unit. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large kitchen with dining area and separate living area. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and laundry room.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1804 YAKONA ROAD
1804 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Agents welcomed to bring their tenants! Commission corrected. 3 Bed, 1 full bath row-home in sought-after Parkville/Towson location.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.

Median Rent in Parkville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Parkville is $1,115, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,398.
Studio
$918
1 Bed
$1,115
2 Beds
$1,398
3+ Beds
$1,798
City GuideParkville
The 33rd largest city in the state, Parkville, Maryland, is just a ride away from Baltimore, Hunt Valley, and Towson.

Parkville is medium-sized town in Baltimore County.  Spanning 4.2 square miles, it's home to roughly around 30,900 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding Your Place to Park

Most people face the prospect of moving with much trepidation and worry. There's so much to do, so little time. Where should you start? Here are some tips to take to heart:

Write Your Budget in Stone

You can probably go a wee bit higher, but not too much, if you find the apartment of your dreams and it just happens to cost a couple of dollars more than your budget. Just make sure you don’t go so much over your budget that you’re getting headaches when rent day visits you every month.

Visit Key Places 

And by key places, just about all places you’ll frequent. So, you’ll know firsthand your commute time.

Give It a Month or Two

Searching for an apartment could take a month, weeks, days, or hours, if you’re lucky. But don’t count too much on luck; give yourself at least a month. Otherwise, you’re just adding to the stress and sometimes the pressure can get you to settle for a less-than-perfect dwelling.

Be Prepared

And since you don’t know when the perfect place would present itself, it’s always best to be prepared with all the necessary documents. Your ID, credit history, previous landlord’s reference, and proof of income are the usual requirements for a rental application.

Parkville Neighborhoods

People often associate you with the kind of neighborhood you live in -- whether you like it or not. With that in mind, here’s a quick glimpse of Parkville’s different neighborhoods.

Cub Hill: People here stay rooted and are here to stay for good. So, if you want to have the same neighbors for years to come, start your apartment search here.

Loch Raven/Harrington Manor: This neighborhood brims with apartment complexes and row houses.

Coventry/Cromwood: If you want an easier time looking for an apartment for rent in Parkville, this neighborhood should be your first stop.

Pinedale Dr/Innsbrook Way: There’s a variety of homes here so lack of choice is never a problem.

Parkville Heights: Walkability and amenities are just some of the features of this neighborhood that makes renters gravitate towards this area.

Woodcroft/Joppa Manor: This area is close to art galleries, boutiques, theatres and the like.

Kings Ridge/Laureldale: Studio-type flats and 1 or 2 bedroom apartments are bountiful in this neighborhood. If you’re particularly looking for that type of accommodation, start searching here.

Town Center: In the center of everything, this location would be perfect for just about anyone.

Life in Parkville

Residents heavily use public transportation for their daily commute. Parkville could give other cities and towns lessons on how to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, and carbon footprints. Aside from work, this town has enough parks, museums, golf courses, shopping centers, sport venues, and tourist attractions to keep everyone busy. There’s always something to keep you preoccupied the moment you move here.

June 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parkville rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Parkville rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,399 for a two-bedroom. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Parkville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville

    Rent growth in Parkville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.

    • Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,399 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Parkville.
    • While rents in Parkville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Parkville?
    In Parkville, the median rent is $918 for a studio, $1,115 for a 1-bedroom, $1,398 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,798 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Parkville, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Parkville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Parkville area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Parkville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parkville from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

