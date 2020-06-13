/
/
arbutus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM
446 Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5204 Leeds Ave Unit 2
5204 Leeds Avenue, Arbutus, MD
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Halethorpe and only 1 mile from UMBC! Completely renovated unit completely ready for move-in. Stainless Steel appliances throughout with new floors throughout the unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
46 INGATE TERRACE
46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1786 sqft
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1122 ELM ROAD
1122 Elm Road, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1274 sqft
Charming rental available now in the Arbour Manor neighborhood of Arbutus. House as been well maintained and has been recently updated. HVAC is less than 2 years old and bathroom was fully renovated in 2019. Located near Arbour Manor park.
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Yale Heights
2 Units Available
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
Oaklee
1 Unit Available
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
782 sqft
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
225 Oakleaf Way
225 Oak Leaf Way, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1374 sqft
Spacious town home with beautiful deck & yard - Property Id: 263698 Beautiful three bedroom townhome, recently remodeled including new carpet and paint, available for rent, immediately. Home showing available via video call.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
1905 Harman Avenue
1905 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly Renovated!! Finished basement townhome in Morrel Park - Fresh Paint! New floors! Updated! Up for rent we have a newly renovated house in Morrel Park. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 2 bedrooms 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4018 WALRAD STREET
4018 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
- (RLNE3407500)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Lambert Ct
462 Lambert Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
- (RLNE4814295)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
54 Winslow Park Dr
54 Winslow Park Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Available July 13,2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath middle of group townhome.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
3176 Shiloh Ct
3176 Shiloh Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Violetville
1 Unit Available
1028 ROCKHILL AVENUE
1028 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Don't let this affordable, all-brick, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home bypass you. Main lever with kitchen, separate living & dining rooms. Upper level with all 3 bedrooms, new carpet and 1 full bathroom. Clubbed basement with bonus full bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
1706 Wickes Avenue - 1
1706 Wickes Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Home with Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets, All Stainless Appliances & new Back Splash. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on 1st & 2nd Floors. Remodeled Bath on Upper Level. Lower Level with Full Bath.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
2004 HARMAN AVENUE
2004 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,175
1015 sqft
***Great rental opportunity ****** This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is move in ready. Voucher prefered! Give us call today
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4122 Walrad Street
4122 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD
604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
4711 FREDERICK AVENUE
4711 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
fully rehabbed townhouse near schools and centers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Arbutus rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Arbutus area include Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Washington Adventist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arbutus from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD