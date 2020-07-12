/
mount vernon
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1166 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 8 at 02:28pm
4 Units Available
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Sophisticated loft-like apartments in the leafy Mt. Vernon neighborhood. Convenient in-unit laundry. Balconies for sunning and entertaining. Granite kitchen counters. Renovated bathrooms with subway tile bath. Updated gym in building.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$919
455 sqft
This is a beautifully renovated apartment building in Historic Mount Vernon which features studio homes with energy efficient individual air and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, amazing tile in the
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
3 Units Available
The Morison
18 West Madison Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,179
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Morison is a freestanding mansion turned apartment community located in Mt. Vernon. This historical property was originally constructed in 1852 as a private residence for Nathaniel Holmes Morison (1850-1890).
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Cathedral Street
809 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
809 Cathedral Street - Unit 4 Available 07/19/20 1 BR 1 BA Condo with a large den in the charming and historical area of Mount Vernon. - 1 BR 1 BA condominium with a large den in the charming and historical part of Mount Vernon.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
719 Washington Pl Unit 4
719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Historic 1 Bedroom Apartment In The Heart of Mt. Vernon Property Highlights - Spacious Top Floor Apartment Overlooking Mt.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
666 N Calvert St
666 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
900 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located conveniently in the Mount Vernon, Baltimore area. When not in quarantine mode, located within walking distance of cafes, restaurants, bars, small parks, houses of worship, libraries, museums and a whole lot more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
812 CATHEDRAL STREET
812 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1100 sqft
This one-of-a-kind apartment located in the heart of Mount Vernon is a must see! The 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is the perfect combination of historic features with modern living.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
829 N CHARLES STREET
829 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
850 sqft
They say the three most important things in real estate are location, location and well.. location.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
100 E REDWOOD ST #PH06
100 E Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore~s most walkable address.
1 of 16
Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
1001 St Paul St Unit 5F
1001 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$999
Studio Condo in Historic Mt.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
23 Units Available
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
31 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
